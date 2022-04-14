SearchingAround

The HRV system in my place was installed brand new in mid 2010. It was originally a basic Arizona 5 system with 5 outlets, master and slave two units system. The wall control panel is with the round buttons and the up & down buttons with triangle symbols. The whole system worked well.

Recently I purchased a used HRV Summer kit which is compatible with my HRV system. I tried to connect them together via the data cable, and powered on both of them, and they work well, the summer kit system can be controlled from the wall control panel.

However if I disconnect the summer kit from the basic HRV system, power on the basic HRV system, then on the wall control panel, there is error 11 (when summer kit disconnected from the basic HRV system) or error 10 (when summer kit connected to the basic HRV system, but summer kit power off). If connecting the power on the summer kit to the basic HRV system, then they work well as stated above.

In the past, the basic HRV system could work well on itself, but since working together with the summer kit system, it can never work on its own, otherwise there is error 11 or 10 shown on the wall control panel.

For a flexible and configurable system like this, the basic HRV system should operate well on its own or together with the summer kit, but it doesn't seem these systems are designed this way.

I think from the wall control panel it should be able to reset/default the HRV system to its factory default setting, if this is achievable, then my basic HRV system can work well alone on itself again, even though being disconnected from the summer kt system.

Does there anyone know how to reset/default the HRV system from the wall control panel to its default factory setting?

Thank you very much.