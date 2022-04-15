Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Looking for the temperature sensor for summer kt unit of my HRV system
SearchingAround

32 posts

Geek


#295697 15-Apr-2022 21:20
Send private message quote this post

I purchased a used HRV + summer kit system recently from its 1st owner who had www.hrv.co.nz installed it in his place at late 2012, see below photo for all the units and wall control panel

 

One problem of my purchase is that there is no summer kit temperature sensor in the package, and this is the critical component for the summer kit feature to function, otherwise the whole HRV system just works as the basic HRV system.

 

The previous owner said originally there was no temp sensor for the summer kit, which is very doubtful.

 

Does anyone have the temp sensor for this model of summer kit to offer? Or do you know where I can find one of this type of temp sensor? What is the model of the temp sensor for this type of summer kit?

 

As far as I know, there are very few families in New Zealand having this model of summer kit integrated into their HRV systems, and the chance of finding one of this type of temp sensor is even less.

 

However this isn't urgent to me, as now the winter season is coming, no need to have the summer kit functioning until the next hot summer season comes.

 

BTW this winter season will be a good chance for me to monitor and test this HRV system in my place.

Create new topic
k1w1k1d
1009 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902787 15-Apr-2022 22:11
Send private message quote this post

Wil HRV sell you a new sensor?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10991 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902789 15-Apr-2022 22:52
Send private message quote this post

This is now your 5th thread on your HRV unit with very little engagement from the community - I also note you marked a number of your threads as "solved" without actually telling the community how you solved it.

 

We're not HRV support, and HRV units in general are quite locked down in a sense where HRV themselves are the one who service them.

 

Please stop creating new threads on here on the same basic questions. As it also looks like you're making changes yourself and mains electricity is involved from a safety perspective I'm going to have to say you're on your own.

 

Please contact a HRV installer or HRV directly and if you're not a licensed electrician you need to stop now and get one for your own safety.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

SearchingAround

32 posts

Geek


  #2902889 16-Apr-2022 12:05
Send private message quote this post

All these posts are on different functional areas of HRV system, it is good to separate them as different posts, instead of putting them all together as one post. as there will be less members being able to answer all questions in different functional areas in one post, so having separate posts is more easier for them to tackle one by one.

 

Whether the members can and want to answer my questions is all up to them, and this shouldn't restrain me on publishing posts here and how many I publish.

 

From the technology point of view, the HRV system itself isn't complicated, and a lot of people are aware of this. But as it only targets the local market, not in the wider area, not to say the international market, it constrains the tech details of its system being released to the public (I don't want to make too much comments on this), and this makes it look a bit of "mysterious".

 

I myself ever alone installed, configured a lot more complex tech system, and it is made by the world tech leader in that area, but they have the confidence to release its tech details of the system publicly and this helps them to be a global leader and do great business worldwide.

 

The electrical tasks like this is easy for me, the previous electrical work I did on my own are all done perfectly well. they're all the DIY tasks and all for my own property, not for anyone else, so I'm ok to be on my own.

 

When I worked on the electrical works for my own property, sometimes I noticed that some of those works done by the previous electricians or the other technicians have problems and I rectified them to make them right and better. This gives me the impression that some of those technicians didn't really understand what they did, but they just did it.

 

Thank you anyway for your post.

 

 

 

 



tweake
114 posts

Master Geek


  #2922524 4-Jun-2022 11:46
Send private message quote this post

SearchingAround:

 

One problem of my purchase is that there is no summer kit temperature sensor in the package, and this is the critical component for the summer kit feature to function, otherwise the whole HRV system just works as the basic HRV system.

 

The previous owner said originally there was no temp sensor for the summer kit, which is very doubtful.

 

Does anyone have the temp sensor for this model of summer kit to offer? Or do you know where I can find one of this type of temp sensor? What is the model of the temp sensor for this type of summer kit?

 

 

sorry to bump this up but i would like to know how you got on with this.

 

 

 

when i was looking around at ventilation systems, there was only one that had automatic summer kit (dvs) all the rest where manual (key pad controlled). tho one advertised auto but it was based off room temp and was not longer available.

 

so i doubt it even has the temp sensor. 

 

i've just upgraded my own by adding a thermostat to the duct damper, so it turns it from a manual to automatic summer kit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 