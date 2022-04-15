SearchingAround:

I purchased a used HRV + summer kit system recently from its 1st owner who had www.hrv.co.nz installed it in his place at late 2012, see below photo for all the units and wall control panel

One problem of my purchase is that there is no summer kit temperature sensor in the package, and this is the critical component for the summer kit feature to function, otherwise the whole HRV system just works as the basic HRV system.

The previous owner said originally there was no temp sensor for the summer kit, which is very doubtful.

Does anyone have the temp sensor for this model of summer kit to offer? Or do you know where I can find one of this type of temp sensor? What is the model of the temp sensor for this type of summer kit?

As far as I know, there are very few families in New Zealand having this model of summer kit integrated into their HRV systems, and the chance of finding one of this type of temp sensor is even less.

However this isn't urgent to me, as now the winter season is coming, no need to have the summer kit functioning until the next hot summer season comes.

BTW this winter season will be a good chance for me to monitor and test this HRV system in my place.