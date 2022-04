Is anyone in NZ using a Shelly EM (with clamp) for power monitoring? I want to monitor power consumption for a heat pump system due to be installed next month. I was thinking a Shelly EM at the breaker side would work well for this and I have one on order from Shelly. Unsure if this particular model has a NZ SDoC, which would stop my electrician from installing it.

What else can people recommend for monitoring the power consumption of a large device like this?