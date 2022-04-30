I have been using a BME280 to monitor temp, humidity and pressure and it seems quite accurate compared to local weather stations in the area.

I purchased an Aqara one to try as it uses Zigbee and runs on a battery which would be more convenient.

The temperature reading is quite accurate as is humidity but the air pressure is quite low, the BME28 is reading 1035hPa but the Aqara is only showing 1011hPa.

Are these units adjustable or is there some way of getting it to display the correct reading in Home Assistant?