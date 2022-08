Just being a bit more descriptive about what I am trying to achieve!!





I've got a few of these around the house, the house has the older PDL600 series and I'm keen to not replace all the sockets/switches at the moment, so want to keep it all within this series.

Currently they use

PDL642MUSB 600 Series USB Charging | PDL by Schneider Electric Which ends up looking like this

I've never seen it push more than 800ma using one of those aliexpress USB meters..

I've found some keystone USB-C adaptors so I am looking to pull the USB-A and replace with the USB-C keystone adaptors and then wire in a power supply.

Sure I could just get something like this Deta Plug Base Outlet - Bunnings New Zealand and have that and a normal power supply wired in the wall, but that is very nasty - I'd prefer if there is some sort of sealed power supply which has 230v leads and USB-C at the other end.. I'm sure something like this exists like this somewhere!

I don't really need to charge laptops, but at least 9v 2amp would probably be ample!