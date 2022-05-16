Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)MIDEA Microwave & Oven 30L (Convection Microwave) - Anybody Got One?
sleemanj

1446 posts

Uber Geek


#296038 16-May-2022 17:35
My oldish Kensington convection microwave lost it's brains the other day by the symptoms it's a (surprisingly bad, runs 100% all the time with door closed and turntable spins up with door open after a while, really weird) microcontroller issue for sure.  This was a great machine up to that point, getting on a bit but had a good UI for a microwave and cooked the odd pie and pork cracking nicely. 

 

Of course, this unit is no longer sold, in fact, it's like if never even existed on the internets.  I've hunted and hunted, and there's nothing that really comes close except...

 

MIDEA Microwave & Oven 30L

 

https://www.tradedepot.co.nz/midea-microwave-oven-30l-black-10-auto-cook-function

 

This is only available from Trade Depot it seems, and I mean ONLY from Trade Depot, in the entire world, it must be a special production for them.  I've dug around trying to find it under other brands or other model numbers but nothing.

 

Anybody got one?  What's it like?  Reliable or rubbish?




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

SATTV
1347 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914692 16-May-2022 18:21
My oldish Kensington convection microwave lost it's brains the other day by the symptoms it's a (surprisingly bad, runs 100% all the time with door closed and turntable spins up with door open after a while, really weird) microcontroller issue for sure. 

 

 

 

Probably not.

 

When I used to fix Microwave ovens in the deep dark ages this was caused by a failing interlock switch.

 

There are probably three of them, replace all three and they should be good to go.

 

I dont know where to get replacement microswitches from these days, you might like to try RS or Element14

 

As for Trade Tested I have heard so many bad things I would not shop there personally.




I know enough to be dangerous

everettpsycho
411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2914693 16-May-2022 18:25
I've found this which seemstk be a midea website listing for the product that points to the trade depot listing.

https://mideanz.co.nz/midea-products/p/microwave-oven-30l

We looked at it the other day and wondered the same thing. For a company that's supposedly very large and has a global presence it's weird they primarily sell through trade depot. We have a dryer and it's fine. There's also a midea labelled store I'm Christchurch but I've never ventured in there.

They also seem to have about 6 different midea NZ websites so who knows which one if any is actually there's.

richms
25291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2914694 16-May-2022 18:27
Midea is a made up brand for trade depot. You won't find it anywhere else. Probably one of the last places I would shop at for appliances that I don't want to treat as disposable.




Richard rich.ms



SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914697 16-May-2022 18:40
richms: Midea is a made up brand for trade depot. You won't find it anywhere else.

 

No, it's not. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midea_Group

 

Our local 100% store sells a range of their products.

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914698 16-May-2022 18:49
Was gonna say.. last time I was in China I saw heaps of Midea appliances. thought I was going nuts for a moment 

sleemanj

1446 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914699 16-May-2022 18:52
SATTV:

 

When I used to fix Microwave ovens in the deep dark ages this was caused by a failing interlock switch.

 

 

 

 

Weird, you wouldn't have expected a failed interlock to make it run all the time, worth a try though, will disassemble and take a look.




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

SomeoneSomewhere
762 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2914711 16-May-2022 19:41
Bear in mind that microwave ovens are nasty. Look up some information on safety, but basically:

 

 

 

* There's mains in there. Disconnect it from power and leave it disconnected for an hour before opening.

 

* There's high voltage capacitors. Discharge them before touching. Recommendations are usually to use an incandescent light bulb as a discharge resistor. Be cautious of how and where things are grounded.



sleemanj

1446 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914786 16-May-2022 23:59
tested the switches and they were all fine, was a bit of a long shot, it's not worth digging any further.

 

I did however discover that it was manfactured by Midea as well, according to the silkscreen, I thought it might be as the manuals have varius similarities.  Seems that Midea manufacturers a lot of Microwaves for other brands according to that Wikipedia link, probably hard to avoid at the low end of the market no matter what brand you buy.




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

Handle9
7817 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2914792 17-May-2022 03:17
richms: Midea is a made up brand for trade depot. You won't find it anywhere else. Probably one of the last places I would shop at for appliances that I don't want to treat as disposable.


Cough https://www.amazon.ae/stores/MideaUAEOfficial/Homepage/page/4ED04C3A-4948-4FFE-9AC3-47961E7EA60A

cshwone
899 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2914801 17-May-2022 07:02
SATTV:

 

My oldish Kensington convection microwave lost it's brains the other day by the symptoms it's a (surprisingly bad, runs 100% all the time with door closed and turntable spins up with door open after a while, really weird) microcontroller issue for sure. 

 

 

 

Probably not.

 

When I used to fix Microwave ovens in the deep dark ages this was caused by a failing interlock switch.

 

There are probably three of them, replace all three and they should be good to go.

 

I dont know where to get replacement microswitches from these days, you might like to try RS or Element14

 

As for Trade Tested I have heard so many bad things I would not shop there personally.

 

 

I believe you meant Trade Depot and if so I concur. I have however always found Trade Tested products and service good value.

SATTV
1347 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914812 17-May-2022 07:48
cshwone:

 

SATTV:

 

My oldish Kensington convection microwave lost it's brains the other day by the symptoms it's a (surprisingly bad, runs 100% all the time with door closed and turntable spins up with door open after a while, really weird) microcontroller issue for sure. 

 

 

 

Probably not.

 

When I used to fix Microwave ovens in the deep dark ages this was caused by a failing interlock switch.

 

There are probably three of them, replace all three and they should be good to go.

 

I dont know where to get replacement microswitches from these days, you might like to try RS or Element14

 

As for Trade Tested I have heard so many bad things I would not shop there personally.

 

 

I believe you meant Trade Depot and if so I concur. I have however always found Trade Tested products and service good value.

 

Eeek, your are correct, Trade depot.

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

sleemanj

1446 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915223 17-May-2022 16:13
I decided against the Trade Depot one, and have purchased a Kogan one that Mighty Ape had one left in stock of

 

https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-premium-28l-stainless-steel-convection-microwave-oven-grill/

 

it looks to have a better UI than the Midea which seemed very "cryptic code" based, there are at least some positive reviews on Kogan's site of this one, it was consierably cheaper even with delivery, and I saved a decent amount more by joining Primate for 3 months for $18, instead of paying $43 something shipping.

 

For future googlers,  I had narrowed the hunt for a reasonably priced Convection Microwave in NZ 2022 to these...

 

And that's about the lot in the $300 and less range, there are a few more if you're willing to spend about twice that, but I'm not, there are a few also which have a grill but not convection, I didn't consider those.




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

everettpsycho
411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2921341 1-Jun-2022 11:25
Turns out most name brand microwaves are actually midea and you probably didn't even know it.



Edit: adding the Url as the player seems to not load the video.
https://youtu.be/YSrVG74Emyk

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12005 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2921343 1-Jun-2022 11:31
Most US based ones.....   and none of those brands mentioned in the video are what I'd consider "high end".

 

Personally, dont care. Long as it does what I want at a price Im happy with.....




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

sleemanj

1446 posts

Uber Geek


  #2921347 1-Jun-2022 11:40
FWIW, the Kogan one I got is fairly decent and it was delivered from Mighty Ape within 2 days from AK to CH by Courier Post.

 

It is without a doubt Midea under the hood too many similarities not to be, like that video I've come to conclude that basically every, at least under $500 microwave, is going to be a Midea with some different brand on it.

 

 




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

