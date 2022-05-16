My oldish Kensington convection microwave lost it's brains the other day by the symptoms it's a (surprisingly bad, runs 100% all the time with door closed and turntable spins up with door open after a while, really weird) microcontroller issue for sure. This was a great machine up to that point, getting on a bit but had a good UI for a microwave and cooked the odd pie and pork cracking nicely.

Of course, this unit is no longer sold, in fact, it's like if never even existed on the internets. I've hunted and hunted, and there's nothing that really comes close except...

MIDEA Microwave & Oven 30L

https://www.tradedepot.co.nz/midea-microwave-oven-30l-black-10-auto-cook-function

This is only available from Trade Depot it seems, and I mean ONLY from Trade Depot, in the entire world, it must be a special production for them. I've dug around trying to find it under other brands or other model numbers but nothing.

Anybody got one? What's it like? Reliable or rubbish?