Home Assistant compatible i/o devices
moveablefeast

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296073 18-May-2022 14:25
I am about to embark on setting up some existing appliances around my home to be controlled by HA.  I will be writing a new integration for my Gree heat pump (as none exists for this model).

 

I also want to control my electric gates and garage doors which are controlled by low voltage DC momentary action switches.  Can anybody recommend an I/O box (Wifi or Ethernet) which would be suitable? I would rather not have to wire up boxes of relays if there is an off-the-shelf solution.

 

I will later require 230V switching and temperature/humidity sensing, but that will be a while away.

SumnerBoy
1889 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2915597 18-May-2022 14:32
A simple DIY option is a Wemos D1 Mini with relay shield - you could probably run something like ESPHome or Tasmota, or write your own firmware if you are keen to tinker.

 

I have one of these controlling my garage door - one I/O pin for monitoring a magnetic reed switch (magnet on the chain) so I know when the door is closed, and one I/O pin switching a relay (via D1 shield) which momentarily closes to activate the opener.

 

https://www.wemos.cc/en/latest/d1/d1_mini.html

 

https://www.wemos.cc/en/latest/d1_mini_shield/relay.html

 

Not really off-the-shelf but very cheap and pretty easy to build

MuzaNZ
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2915605 18-May-2022 15:16
I use these modbus rtu modules along with an Ethernet to RS485 convertor for general I/O.

 

They run on 9-30vdc and come with NPN or dry contact relay outputs.

 

 

 

I control the gates by setting them to automatically close after 1 minute, and then using 2 outputs for opening and interrupting the safety sensor to prevent the gate from closing.

 

 

Ge0rge
1457 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2915707 18-May-2022 16:56
I have been using Shelly 1s to do both garage doors and gates. Works very well with HA and allows things to work as they did should HA fail.



richms
25305 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2915720 18-May-2022 17:22
There are plenty of ewelink boards and similar available on aliexpress that are easily flashable with tasmota to do what you need in home assistant on low voltage. Look at the sonoff pro and you should end up with suggested products that are cheaper and suitable.

 

 

 

Not all have the header holes in place for flashing so you may have to solder onto the wifi module yourself.




Richard rich.ms

michelangelonz
93 posts

Master Geek


  #2915725 18-May-2022 17:28
ESP Home with ESP32

https://esphome.io/

moveablefeast

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2915799 18-May-2022 22:26
Thanks for all the suggestions.  A plan is beginning to take shape...

SpookyAwol
560 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2915988 19-May-2022 15:00
I just dipped my toes in the water with zigbee switches to add to the shellys and other automation I have. I must say Im impressed.

I received my Sonoff usb 3.0 and it integrated seamlessly into HA (I updated the firmware first, didnt have to, but why not :-) )

Added to that a aqara door / window sensor to complete the garage automation (Shelly Plus 1)  and its working perfectly.

The aquara via sonoff has an awesome range and is super quick to report its state, much better than the shelly door sensors I tried.
I think Ill be adding a few more aqara products based on that



TommySharp
75 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2939948 9-Jul-2022 10:09
How are you getting on with the Gree Heatpump integration?

