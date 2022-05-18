moveablefeast

I am about to embark on setting up some existing appliances around my home to be controlled by HA. I will be writing a new integration for my Gree heat pump (as none exists for this model).

I also want to control my electric gates and garage doors which are controlled by low voltage DC momentary action switches. Can anybody recommend an I/O box (Wifi or Ethernet) which would be suitable? I would rather not have to wire up boxes of relays if there is an off-the-shelf solution.

I will later require 230V switching and temperature/humidity sensing, but that will be a while away.