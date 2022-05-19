Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)External SSD questions
Snakse

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296084 19-May-2022 20:24
Send private message quote this post

Hi everyone,

 

 

 

I'm trying to approach the boss to replace our stack of issued external HDDs with some nice SSDs (Samsung T5 maybe?)

 

The files we transfer to and from the HDD are up to about 10GB but are comprised of tens of thousands of smaller files, something I know SSDs chew through.

 

I've never actually used an external USB SSD so I was hoping someone could answer some dumb questions I have that I think he'll also ask me:

 

 

 

- Neither of the two laptops that the files will move to and from have internal SSDs. Will there still be a significant boost in transfer speed - in either direction? 

 

- Pretty sure the laptops are at least USB 3.0, is that the ultimate factor in speed in this case?

 

- Is another idea (and potentially $$ saving) to replace the laptops' HDD with SSD's (NVMe I assume)? Generating the files themselves before they are copied onto the HDD is a another huge time sink.

 

 

 

Thanks for your help in advance, and any other thoughts you may have on the situation are welcomed. Chur

 

 

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
13743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2916068 19-May-2022 20:35
Send private message quote this post

Check the laptops for an external eSATA or eSataP port. You might be lucky.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ESATAp

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
MadEngineer
3067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2916069 19-May-2022 20:41
Send private message quote this post

Wait, you have laptops with spinning drives? Don’t waste money on upgrading them - buy new laptops.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

richms
25305 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2916163 19-May-2022 20:57
Send private message quote this post

A laptop with spinning rust will be a huge productivity killer and the data is at much greater risk of damage if the computer falls or is bumped too hard etc. If you are still running hardware that old the bottleneck will not be the external drives. At only 10GB of stuff thats something you would probably be fine with just a quality USB flash drive for rather than an expensive SSD that is made for large file workloads.




Richard rich.ms



Gordy7
1543 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2916170 19-May-2022 21:22
Send private message quote this post

I recall.... M.2 SSD Windows drive through USB3 to T7 SSD has shown transfer rates anywhere between 200MB/s to 1600MB/s.

 

I was quite surprized at the top end speed reported by Windows.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Inphinity
2704 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2916178 19-May-2022 22:04
Send private message quote this post

Snakse:

 

 

 

- Neither of the two laptops that the files will move to and from have internal SSDs. Will there still be a significant boost in transfer speed - in either direction? 

 

 

Do.. do you work in a museum? :O I would absolutely be replacing those laptops with something from this century, before worrying about the external storage, personally.

Snakse

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2916180 19-May-2022 22:12
Send private message quote this post

Thanks everyone. I could be wrong about the laptop still having a spinning disk, I’ll check the specs properly tomorrow.

^To the above poster…even worse…I work for the Government 😢

gzt

gzt
13743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2916190 19-May-2022 23:01
Send private message quote this post

The next question is going to be about disk to disk copy what the? Maybe you're waiting for the Microsoft Azure site build in NZ ; )



K8Toledo
664 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2916240 20-May-2022 02:48
Send private message quote this post

MadEngineer: Wait, you have laptops with spinning drives? Don’t waste money on upgrading them - buy new laptops.

 

Why spend $1000 - $2000 on a new laptop when same/similar performance can be achieved with an HDD - SSD upgrade for ~$450?

 

(with the exception of lease machines ofc... ). :)

 

 

 

HDD are the historical bottleneck of any system - the one link in the Fetch/Decode/Execute/Store chain transferring data with moving parts (platter).





MadEngineer
3067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2917424 22-May-2022 22:26
Send private message quote this post

K8Toledo:

 

MadEngineer: Wait, you have laptops with spinning drives? Don’t waste money on upgrading them - buy new laptops.

 

Why spend $1000 - $2000 on a new laptop when same/similar performance can be achieved with an HDD - SSD upgrade for ~$450?

 

(with the exception of lease machines ofc... ). :)

 

 

 

HDD are the historical bottleneck of any system - the one link in the Fetch/Decode/Execute/Store chain transferring data with moving parts (platter).

 

I thought it was obvious.  You'd be throwing money at a machine you'll have to replace shortly anyway.  Depending on the age of course but there won't be many spinning drive laptops around that are worth throwing money at.  Next you'll be replacing the battery only to find support versions of Windows no longer run on it.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

richms
25305 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2917429 22-May-2022 23:00
Send private message quote this post

Anything that has had the corner cut that hard on the storage is either so old that it will be slow, or it was so badly specced out that it will be slow.

 

I have seen huge speed increases on even old antique core 2 duo era things by putting a slow sata ssd into them, but they were still really slow with that. Just changed from 5 mins to do something to 1 min to do it, which happens almost instantly on my new under-specced i5 machine.

 

Need to know the specs to know if its worth it, but IME anything laptop that has spinning rust, its not.




Richard rich.ms

Gordy7
1543 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917431 22-May-2022 23:17
Send private message quote this post

@snakse How long does it take to transfer 10GB from HDD to USB HDD?




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

roobarb
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2917454 23-May-2022 07:18
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

Anything that has had the corner cut that hard on the storage is either so old that it will be slow, or it was so badly specced out that it will be slow.

 

In that vein, are the machines able to be upgraded to Windows 11?

 

Windows 11 has effectively set a new baseline.

gzt

gzt
13743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2917461 23-May-2022 08:12
Send private message quote this post

Windows 10 without SSD is not pleasant. I've heard Windows 11 continues that trend.

Snakse

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2917463 23-May-2022 08:19
Send private message quote this post

Hey again everyone, looks like I may have dogged the boys a little early lol - the laptops are definitely SSD equipped. I’ve submitted my reasoning for purchasing some external SSDs, hopefully we get a few on board. Cheers

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 