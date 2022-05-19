Hi everyone,

I'm trying to approach the boss to replace our stack of issued external HDDs with some nice SSDs (Samsung T5 maybe?)

The files we transfer to and from the HDD are up to about 10GB but are comprised of tens of thousands of smaller files, something I know SSDs chew through.

I've never actually used an external USB SSD so I was hoping someone could answer some dumb questions I have that I think he'll also ask me:

- Neither of the two laptops that the files will move to and from have internal SSDs. Will there still be a significant boost in transfer speed - in either direction?

- Pretty sure the laptops are at least USB 3.0, is that the ultimate factor in speed in this case?

- Is another idea (and potentially $$ saving) to replace the laptops' HDD with SSD's (NVMe I assume)? Generating the files themselves before they are copied onto the HDD is a another huge time sink.

Thanks for your help in advance, and any other thoughts you may have on the situation are welcomed. Chur