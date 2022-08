I added a made in china type temp/humidity enabled IR to control the fujitsu here via smart life/google.



The catch is with fuj at least, the codes sent when the remote is used is multi code. On, mode, temp, fanspeed sent as a bundle



When it comes to the IR, it can't do that. So even simple tasks like on/off via voice or app is normally not happening. Or may only work once. And then if the real remote is used futher voice control fails.



As do set patterns or automation as a result :/ Can power it up using mode change selector IR code however. But thats no good for voice on/off.



Mamaged to force a different IR set where power on/off works. But then the default set it gives you cant change into a heat mode. (Like its a cooler only)



So mileage may vary when replicating IRs if theres not a better learn/clone method.







The range and angle on mine is good. Its on the floor to the left of the AC a few ft (receiver is on the top) and still works. As does the tv some 5m or so away with a couch obstructing