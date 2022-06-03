SpookyAwol

Does anyone know the integration for scheduled rubbish / recycle pick up?

I came across one a week or so ago but didnt bookmark it, but cant for the life of me find it again



Its an integration that uses the local area ID found here:

https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/rubbish-recycling/rubbish-recycling-collections/Pages/rubbish-recycling-collection-days.aspx

That ID pulls the actual schedule for your address (and bypasses the need for calendar reminders etc) I meant to grab it for testing but lost it....