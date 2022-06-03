Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Assistant rubbish reminders
SpookyAwol

558 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296269 3-Jun-2022 14:03
Does anyone know the integration for scheduled rubbish / recycle pick up?
I came across one a week or so ago but didnt bookmark it, but cant for the life of me find it again

Its an integration that uses the local area ID found here:
https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/rubbish-recycling/rubbish-recycling-collections/Pages/rubbish-recycling-collection-days.aspx

 

That ID pulls the actual schedule for your address (and bypasses the need for calendar reminders etc) I meant to grab it for testing but lost it....

allio
764 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2922260 3-Jun-2022 14:24
So keen for this, hope someone knows.

SpookyAwol

558 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2922261 3-Jun-2022 14:26
allio:

 

So keen for this, hope someone knows.

 

 

 

 

Its the little things 🤣

