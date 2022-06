I'm looking for a cheap Homebridge compatible wifi power outlet.

I currently have a TP-Link HS100 which works really well using the TPLink Smarthome Homebridge plugin, but it looks like these are out of stock, or not sold any more.

There are plenty of cheap options available from PB Tech (like this), Bunnings (like this) etc.

I'd just prefer to buy something that someone else can confirm they have working through Homebridge already.

Thanks in advance.