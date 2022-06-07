Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Aqara Range extension and local sources
#296310 7-Jun-2022 13:18
Hi,

 

I dabblesd with some Aqara devices, namely one of the original Aqara Huns (Chinese Mainland version) and some door/window and temp/humidity sensors.

 

While the devices are at either ends of the house, they initially connected (with weak signal) but no longer do.

 

I gather I can extend the range with other Aqara devices - but have a couple of questions;

 

  • is this only powered (plug in) devices such as smart plugs (ie not window sensors etc) ?
  • Are the Xiaomi devices interchangeable here (especially given my old hub) - some things I have read suggest they are ?
  • If so, could I add a Xiaomi smarrt plug /device as a range boost?
  • I can't seem to find any local providers of Aqara smart plugs (seems like the most useful option if door/windows sensors don't act as a repeater)

I've look for answers to the above, but no sites that I could find really cover my specific questions.

 

Thanks in advance.

  #2923542 7-Jun-2022 13:28
You'd need to double check your particular models, but as far as I know, Aqara is the Zigbee protocol (all my Aqara are Zigbee). Assuming that is the case...

 

Zigbee naming is a bit weird (see this for example) but you essentially need to add some additional Zigbee devices that can act as routers. A lot - but unfortunately not all - mains powered Zigbee devices can act as a router. You're not limited to Aqara brand.

 

But you would need to shop with some care. I've got an Aqara smart switch, and a non-Aqara zigbee lightbulb and both only seem to act as routers when they are on (i.e. not ideal). I've got a couple of dedicated Zigbee routers based on the Zigbee2MQTT designs (see previous link) that work well for me.

 

Phillips Hue is Zigbee so that could be a good option if you were looking for lights anyway. But Zigbee devices fortunately run on the same spectrum internationally so you're pretty safe buying from overseas (c.f. Zwave) 

  #2923545 7-Jun-2022 13:44
If you've got a source to purchase items from Ikea, I'd consider either of these:

https://www.ikea.com/au/en/p/tradfri-wireless-control-outlet-smart-50356168/

 

https://www.ikea.com/au/en/p/tradfri-signal-repeater-30400412/

 

I use a couple of the Tradfri repeaters with a collection of Aqara sensors, and they work fine.  It looks like the wireless control outlets are a new product, but I don't see why they wouldn't work just as well.

  #2923546 7-Jun-2022 13:46
Okay - so I have some Philips Hue lights, but down an end of the house.

 

It looks like the Philips Hue smart plus will act as a repeater (https://www.smarthomepoint.com/philips-hue-smart-plug/#can-the-hue-smart-plug-act-as-a-zigbee-repeater) so that seems like a reasonable option.

 

Basic question, if the Hue smart plug is connected to a live power point, I assume the repeater function will work irrespective of the smart plug (ie control of end device) being on/off?

 

 

 

Thanks



  #2923549 7-Jun-2022 13:52
stevenk:

 

If you've got a source to purchase items from Ikea, I'd consider either of these:

https://www.ikea.com/au/en/p/tradfri-wireless-control-outlet-smart-50356168/

 

https://www.ikea.com/au/en/p/tradfri-signal-repeater-30400412/

 

I use a couple of the Tradfri repeaters with a collection of Aqara sensors, and they work fine.  It looks like the wireless control outlets are a new product, but I don't see why they wouldn't work just as well.

 

 

 

 

Thanks - may put my brother in Australia to use :-) Good options and pretty cheap to at $20 each!

