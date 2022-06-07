Hi,

I dabblesd with some Aqara devices, namely one of the original Aqara Huns (Chinese Mainland version) and some door/window and temp/humidity sensors.

While the devices are at either ends of the house, they initially connected (with weak signal) but no longer do.

I gather I can extend the range with other Aqara devices - but have a couple of questions;

is this only powered (plug in) devices such as smart plugs (ie not window sensors etc) ?

Are the Xiaomi devices interchangeable here (especially given my old hub) - some things I have read suggest they are ?

If so, could I add a Xiaomi smarrt plug /device as a range boost?

I can't seem to find any local providers of Aqara smart plugs (seems like the most useful option if door/windows sensors don't act as a repeater)

I've look for answers to the above, but no sites that I could find really cover my specific questions.

Thanks in advance.