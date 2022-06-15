Hello!

I am looking into a new alarm system for my house and would like to DIY it with a Wireless system.

I have been looking overseas but the Z-Wave equipment looks to be a no go in New Zealand due our regulations: (First post in this Forum)

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=223277

Has anyone imported a system from UK/USA? Looking at the likes of Abode, Ring, SimpliSafe, Boundary etc.

The DIY wireless options in NZ seem to be limited and very average:

- EUFY which has no proper siren system available.

- SMANOS - just seems cheap and nasty. - Has anyone been successful using this kit?

- CHUANGO - same as above.

- AJAX Alarms - looks like they require you to go through a technician to purchase and install.

Alternatively has anyone used a Konnected system to add onto an existing alarm system successfully?

Any recommendations are very welcome, I'm currently sitting on an old Micron Z6L alarm that does do the job but lacks the smart phone capabilities.