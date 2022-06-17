Hi all,

I've been in the market for a smart speaker, and after a bit of research I bought a Sonos One today.

The speaker has Google Assistant built-in, as indicated by the Sonos website, the reviews, and the box itself.

However annoyingly it wasn't until the setup that I got the "Google Assistant isn't available in your country" message.

I did some Googling, and a few people on various forums recommended setting my Sonos account to a different country where GA is supported. However this isn't working for me.

Just wondering if anyone else has a Sonos product and managed to find a work around?

Thanks in advance.