Our Shield TV from 2017 has started erratically, about twice a week we come to use it and it's sitting with the word Android on it, and never goes away until we unplug and replug. Other than that it's working well and serving our requirements, which are streaming from Netflix, Disney, Amazon etc in 4K, and occasionally (around 6 times a year) playing a movie from Google Play.

Looking at the replacement of the 2019 Pro version, it's pretty pricey at around $500 and we are wondering if there is a similar box at a more affordable price point? We don't nor would we, game on this device at this stage, but we do like it has a wired ethernet connection for reliability, though our other streaming boxes are reliable over wireless too so it's less of an issue these days.

We are probably not wanting to cast everything, as this has been moderately unreliable over time.

The ability to Google Play movies is something we do want, but we could consider casting the occasional time.