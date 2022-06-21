Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Alternative to Shield TV
networkn

27250 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298484 21-Jun-2022 10:37
Send private message quote this post

Our Shield TV from 2017 has started erratically, about twice a week we come to use it and it's sitting with the word Android on it, and never goes away until we unplug and replug. Other than that it's working well and serving our requirements, which are streaming from Netflix, Disney, Amazon etc in 4K, and occasionally (around 6 times a year) playing a movie from Google Play. 

 

Looking at the replacement of the 2019 Pro version, it's pretty pricey at around $500 and we are wondering if there is a similar box at a more affordable price point? We don't nor would we, game on this device at this stage, but we do like it has a wired ethernet connection for reliability, though our other streaming boxes are reliable over wireless too so it's less of an issue these days. 

 

We are probably not wanting to cast everything, as this has been moderately unreliable over time. 

 

The ability to Google Play movies is something we do want, but we could consider casting the occasional time. 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
gehenna
7336 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2932426 21-Jun-2022 10:49
Send private message quote this post

There are similar boxes but in my experience Shield TV is the best of the bunch.  Especially if you want TrueHD.

mdf

mdf
3062 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2932429 21-Jun-2022 11:07
Send private message quote this post

I had a similar query ~9 months ago: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=290235

 

Ended up with the Mibox as recommended. Works really well, child- and WAF is reasonably high, though we were going from Smart TV --> Smart Box so occasional explanations about "wrong" remotes are still required. If you're going from one smart box to another, suspect your approval factor will be higher.

 

I use this with a oldish USB --> ethernet adapter, works well. 

timmmay
18460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2932430 21-Jun-2022 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Mi Box S (PBTech Link $150) has worked great for us, not sure how long we've had it, years. It gets regular updates.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6263 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2932431 21-Jun-2022 11:10
Send private message quote this post

Do you want to stick with Android?  Would Apple TV suit?

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

djtOtago
807 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2932435 21-Jun-2022 11:29
Send private message quote this post

Have a look at Chromecast with Google TV https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=25776

 

NZ Version about to be official released. I have one I imported from Australia, works well here. I've had no problems watching Netflix, Neon, Amazon Prime, TVNZ+ etc

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 