Hi

Our neighbourhood is going through a mini crimewave of letterboxes being prized open along with the non stop car break ins.

While I have ADT monitored security signs up and have just fitted a "surveillance operating" sign to the letterbox lockable flap to give the morons a chance to pause before having a crack, my surveillance is actually woefully poor. I have a couple Smartthings cameras that seem to regularly stop working and need a reset (24 hours clip capture when they are working) and a couple Foscam cameras that are only good for live viewing.

So, I'm in the market for a camera doorbell, preferably non wired, and 2 or 3 cameras to cover the outside that will all back up to the Cloud. Preference for all is non wired for ease of setup. I've Alexa through the house, including a couple shows, so have internal camera options along with the Smartthings cams but may switch to use the same new outside provider solutions internally over time.

I'm looking at Eufy as they don't appear to charge a subscription, something like a couple of their Solocam S40 as these are inbuilt solar, video doorbell and floodlight camera to replace the existing driveway light.

Any issues with Eufy I need to be mindful of or any better options out there?

Cheers