Time to buy a 3D printer, A few things lately that I have said to myself "if I had a 3d printer I could make one of those"

My knowledge of 3D printers is about zero, but I'm not afraid to mess with technology.

Budget up to $800

I'm not after top of the line do all whiz bang one, just something that isn't a piece of rubbish or cheap and nasty.

Keen to hear feedback on what other have, the good things and the bad things.

Ideally I want to set it up in the spare room (away from the computer) and leave it printing. WiFi or Ethernet will not be a problem, I'm assuming the usual way is to send a print job to it much like a paper printer?

I have had a brief look at the Ender Pro 3D, but as I'm lacking in what is good and what is rubbish, I'm not sure.