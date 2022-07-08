We have a couple of Amcrest dome security cameras that work perfectly during the day, but at night it's a different story. As in the photos, image quality is degraded to the point of them being basically useless - I'm assuming this is due to the IR lights picking up moisture on the (inside of the?) dome cover.

I've tried cleaning the dome really carefully (inside and out) and adding extra silica to keep the insides dry. It works for a bit but soon goes back to this unusable state.

Can anyone advise me of possible solutions? I'm guessing turning off the IR lights is one option, but that'll also reduce the cameras' effectiveness, so I'd rather find an answer that enables them to remain on!

If I can't fix it, I guess moving to bullet cameras is an option (I have a Reolink bullet camera elsewhere and that has no such issues - rather it's damn spiders making webs in front of the lens!)

Thanks for any ideas.