Recently sold my Kindles and picked up a new Kobo reader.

Now I'm looking at the Overdrive (aka Libby) options for reading books from the library system.

Logged in via the web, found a book and it prompted me to download an Android/Apple app or an EPUB (which reqs ADE)...... no way to tell it I wanted to use my Kobo. So looked at Kobo settings, found Overdrive, logged in, and searched for the same book. Got completely different results, and the book is now only available in Roman (???)......... errrr.... bit confused now :D

Anyone else had this ? I guess its something to do with the catalogue they have and the book I'm after isn't available in a suitable format for the Kobo ? Altho...its available as an EPUB.... :-/

Will keep poking around to see if I've missed something in meantime.