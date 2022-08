I’m working on a lighting project for a pantry. I’ll be installing 12v LED bars x 6, rated at 4.5 W each so drawing roughly 0.375A x 6 = 2.25A total. Length will be no more than 2.5 meters top to bottom (so no more than 5m for the circuit).

I’m getting myself rather confused with the various wire gauge calculators on-line. It there any reason why I can’t use this speaker cable (rated at 5A). And if not, what should I get please?