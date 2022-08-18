Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replacement for Sennheiser HD 2.30 (Wired) Headset
BuckoNZ

130 posts

Master Geek


#299182 18-Aug-2022 12:02
Call me a luddite, but I HATE wireless headphones.

I have had a set of Sennheiser HD 2.30's for about 5 years, which I leave permanently plugged into my mobile phone, during the business day. I LOVE them.

Sennheiser HD 2.30 - Headphones Headset On Ear Stereo - Lightweight and comfortable

But the ear pieces are starting to fall apart and it's time to replace them. But with what!?

I have gone to the Sennheiser website and the closest I can find are the HD 569's but they seem a bit on the big side. I would prefer "on ear", rather than "over ear".

 

Sennheiser HD 569 (sennheiser-hearing.com)

 

Any suggestions!?

 

 

richms
25295 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2955975 18-Aug-2022 12:19
Have you looked for replacement pads for them? I have got some for my sonys off aliexpress when they started to shed the outer layer and look bad.




Richard rich.ms

