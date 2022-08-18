Call me a luddite, but I HATE wireless headphones.



I have had a set of Sennheiser HD 2.30's for about 5 years, which I leave permanently plugged into my mobile phone, during the business day. I LOVE them.



Sennheiser HD 2.30 - Headphones Headset On Ear Stereo - Lightweight and comfortable



But the ear pieces are starting to fall apart and it's time to replace them. But with what!?



I have gone to the Sennheiser website and the closest I can find are the HD 569's but they seem a bit on the big side. I would prefer "on ear", rather than "over ear".

Sennheiser HD 569 (sennheiser-hearing.com)

Any suggestions!?