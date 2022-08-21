I've got Aqara sensors (all ebay sourced) and never had any issue with Home Assistant + Zigbee2MQTT. I do need to get around to proper data logging and graphing, which has been on the to do list for far too long, but that has nothing to do with the sensors. As Chippo said, battery lasts about a year but they're well designed so you can change the battery easily and trademe batteries are cheap as chips.

Zigbee terminology is weird. A zigbee range extender is a "router", and the bit controlling everything (what I think of as a router) is a "coordinator". In theory, most hard wired zigbee devices can be a router/range extender too (e.g., bulb, switch, smart plug). I've had limited success with this, so you would need to do your research on the specific device.

After an extended period of d!cking around, I finally did it properly and wired up a couple of CC2530 routers. I used a 5V --> 3.3V buck converter and run it off any old USB charger. Range and stability are superb. Took about half an hour (excluding shipping time) and cost next to nothing. But definitely in the project category rather than plug and play. There are various suppliers of pre-made open source routers, but I've never bought from any so buyer discretion is advised. See e.g. https://www.tubeszb.com. Full list: https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/guide/adapters/#recommended

In general, the Zigbee2MQTT list of supported devices is a superb resource. Clearly a lot will be hard to source here but it gives you a pretty firm starting place for things that are known to play nicely with each other.