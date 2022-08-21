I'm adding Zigbee to my Raspberry Pi 4 Home Assistant install using the SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus Gateway. I'm looking for temperature sensors, and I might need a range extender at some point. What have people found reliable?
- The Sonoff SNZB-02 only gets 3.5 stars at Amazon and has a lot of recent bad reviews. The advantage of these is they come from Amazon where I'm getting other things, shipping is fast and reliable.
- Tuya sensors are meant to be HA compatible, I've read they can be more hassle.
- I read that Aquara sensors aren't standard Zigbee, but that may have been an older review.
I'm also interested if there's a decent Zigbee mains (NZ plug) or USB powered repeater, in case I decide to put a sensor in the greenhouse. I don't have smart light bulbs or similar and don't really want any either, I know they can act as repeaters.
Let's tag a few people who seem to be Zigbee users... @mdf @Chippo @davidcole @peejayw @phrozenpenguin @PANiCnz