timmmay

#299210 21-Aug-2022 08:24
I'm adding Zigbee to my Raspberry Pi 4 Home Assistant install using the SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus Gateway. I'm looking for temperature sensors, and I might need a range extender at some point. What have people found reliable?

 

  • The Sonoff SNZB-02 only gets 3.5 stars at Amazon and has a lot of recent bad reviews. The advantage of these is they come from Amazon where I'm getting other things, shipping is fast and reliable.
  • Tuya sensors are meant to be HA compatible, I've read they can be more hassle.
  • I read that Aquara sensors aren't standard Zigbee, but that may have been an older review.

 

 

I'm also interested if there's a decent Zigbee mains (NZ plug) or USB powered repeater, in case I decide to put a sensor in the greenhouse. I don't have smart light bulbs or similar and don't really want any either, I know they can act as repeaters.

 

Let's tag a few people who seem to be Zigbee users... @mdf @Chippo @davidcole @peejayw @phrozenpenguin @PANiCnz

Chippo
  #2957206 21-Aug-2022 09:26
I've never heard of the Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor not being standards compliant - but I do know that they are incredibly popular in the Home Assistant community.

 

I have 5 of them and they are very reliable day-to-day. I use them for both Temperature and Humidity, in my case with a Conbee II USB stick + Home Assistant. Most bought from Ali Express - but it's a particular bonus that my local PB Tech also stocks them.

 

They do tend to agree in temperature with the much more expensive and much less reliable Netatmo sensors I have as well.

 

Only complaint is that the replaceable CR2032 battery they use only lasts about a year. So make sure you stick them places you can reach.




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.

timmmay

  #2957210 21-Aug-2022 09:39
Thanks Chippo, sounds good. Unfortunately there are none available at PBTech anywhere in NZ unfortunately, Au looks expensive to buy them, so they would probably have to come from AliExpress which has incredibly unreliable shipping.

 

 

mdf

mdf
  #2957219 21-Aug-2022 09:58
I've got Aqara sensors (all ebay sourced) and never had any issue with Home Assistant + Zigbee2MQTT. I do need to get around to proper data logging and graphing, which has been on the to do list for far too long, but that has nothing to do with the sensors. As Chippo said, battery lasts about a year but they're well designed so you can change the battery easily and trademe batteries are cheap as chips.

 

Zigbee terminology is weird. A zigbee range extender is a "router", and the bit controlling everything (what I think of as a router) is a "coordinator". In theory, most hard wired zigbee devices can be a router/range extender too (e.g., bulb, switch, smart plug). I've had limited success with this, so you would need to do your research on the specific device. 

 

After an extended period of d!cking around, I finally did it properly and wired up a couple of CC2530 routers. I used a 5V --> 3.3V buck converter and run it off any old USB charger. Range and stability are superb. Took about half an hour (excluding shipping time) and cost next to nothing. But definitely in the project category rather than plug and play. There are various suppliers of pre-made open source routers, but I've never bought from any so buyer discretion is advised. See e.g. https://www.tubeszb.com. Full list: https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/guide/adapters/#recommended

 

In general, the Zigbee2MQTT list of supported devices is a superb resource. Clearly a lot will be hard to source here but it gives you a pretty firm starting place for things that are known to play nicely with each other.



openmedia
  #2957221 21-Aug-2022 10:09
I went down the BLE path for temp sensors and use the basic Xiaomi ones with a modded firmware.

 

These are regularly on offer.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

TommySharp
  #2957226 21-Aug-2022 10:24
I have 12 of the xiaomi sensors for a few years now…. I find that there are some that keep going offline every now and then and need me to press the button on them to connect them up again. My 8 door sensors seem to be rock solid though!

 

I’ve bought some of the BLE ones with the small LCD screen to see if those are better.

timmmay

  #2957228 21-Aug-2022 10:38
Thanks all for the ideas, I will read them all and look at the links when I'm at home.

I figured the range of zigbee would be better than Bluetooth low energy. Places I would like to monitor the temperature of are through four or five walls inside the house, which is why I thought a zigbee router would be useful. Any thoughts on that?

peejayw
  #2957235 21-Aug-2022 11:22
+1 for the Aqara sensors. I have three, all work fine in HA and closely correlate. I bought mine from Aliexpress and printed some stands from Thingiverse, there are lots of different types there.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

