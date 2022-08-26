Hi - Was hoping someone could clarify my wiring here is correct.

Replaced an Arrowhead ESL2 board which has Swan Quad PIR sensors with a Paradox MG5050.

Everything remained apart from the board switch over so kept the existing sensors

Noticed that that existing wiring of the Swan Quad PIR's where showing as open on the Paradox.Existing wiring with Arrowhead ESL2 board which worked fine. Under the Paradox - It was showing as open until we switched out the resistors (wiring the same) -

Looked liked it worked - ie. PIR was triggering as expected etc. but tamper was not firing.

So played with some options and came up with new wiring -

This uses two EOL resistors and the resistors supplied with the MG5050 board. Its worked perfectly.

If the cover is removed, the tamper is triggering as a trouble and working well and so does the PIR.

Is this wiring correct? I have seen diagrams where there is simply a loop cable run between the second tamper and the relay as opposed to a resistor?

Thanks