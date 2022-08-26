Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Swan Quad PIR Sensor Wiring On Paradox MG5050
Jiriteach

747 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#299284 26-Aug-2022 08:47
Hi - Was hoping someone could clarify my wiring here is correct.

 

Replaced an Arrowhead ESL2 board which has Swan Quad PIR sensors with a Paradox MG5050.
Everything remained apart from the board switch over so kept the existing sensors

 

Noticed that that existing wiring of the Swan Quad PIR's where showing as open on the Paradox.Existing wiring with Arrowhead ESL2 board which worked fine. Under the Paradox - It was showing as open until we switched out the resistors (wiring the same) - 

 

 

Looked liked it worked - ie. PIR was triggering as expected etc. but tamper was not firing.
So played with some options and came up with new wiring - 

 

 

This uses two EOL resistors and the resistors supplied with the MG5050 board. Its worked perfectly.
If the cover is removed, the tamper is triggering as a trouble and working well and so does the PIR.

 

Is this wiring correct? I have seen diagrams where there is simply a loop cable run between the second tamper and the relay as opposed to a resistor?

 

Thanks

SumnerBoy
1890 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2959657 26-Aug-2022 09:03
Yep that second image looks correct, assuming the resistors are the correct value. This is a diagram I have been using to build a local DIY alarm system which agrees with your wiring;

 

State Monitor Security Sensor circuit diagram

