I get seasonal hayfever, and every now and then have an hour or so where my nose drips and I can't stop sneezing. Separately, Littlest Miss MDF has a very mild case of asthma.

I was cogitating as to whether an air purifier may help one or both these things. I was initially looking for an air quality sensor to see if I had a problem that could be fixed, but they don't appear to be cheap. Just wondering if anyone else has done this, or am I better just going straight for an air purifier?