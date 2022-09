I bought smart bulb from Kmart Mirabella genio and tried several ways to get it to work.

It was $15 and I thought it would be handy to set up as a light to come on if we were away from home, or have I got this wrong with this cheap bulb an need to spend more to achieve my task.

Considering I've only spent $15 its no loss really any advice please or do I revert back to the plug in mechanical type?