Talkiet: Maximum Load2400W, 5V 1500mA If you're intending to use this to switch the entire charger on and off, then it's way way way way way outside spec and I wouldn't even bother. It could I guess be used to switch a much higher current relay of sorts, but please don't use it direct. Cheers - N

2400W is 10A.

So long as the OP is only using a 10A charger, this plug will work, though right at it's design limit.

I'd assume the BrilliantSmart plugs have an app you download to use them. You'd just need to create schedule in the App.

OP - does your car not have a scheduler built in?