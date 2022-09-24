I have a couple of gen 3 echo dots.
I installed the plex skills and setup a plex server on a Nuc on my home network.
It worked fine.
I could say:
"Alexa use plex to play desolation row"
The system would find the relevant mp3 and play it through the dots.
Now, it just stopped.
If I ask for a play, I get the expected response "playing Desolation Row from highway 61 revisited" but nothing plays.
If I check the web interface on a browser on the nuc, I see that the expected file is selected.
But nothing plays.
I am not aware of any changes to the setup though of course all components as permanently online and can upgrade themselves whenever they think that I am not watching;.
Any ideas as to what may be wrong or how I can diagnose it?