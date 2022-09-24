I have a couple of gen 3 echo dots.

I installed the plex skills and setup a plex server on a Nuc on my home network.

It worked fine.

I could say:

"Alexa use plex to play desolation row"

The system would find the relevant mp3 and play it through the dots.

Now, it just stopped.

If I ask for a play, I get the expected response "playing Desolation Row from highway 61 revisited" but nothing plays.

If I check the web interface on a browser on the nuc, I see that the expected file is selected.

But nothing plays.

I am not aware of any changes to the setup though of course all components as permanently online and can upgrade themselves whenever they think that I am not watching;.

Any ideas as to what may be wrong or how I can diagnose it?