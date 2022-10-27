Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi,

 

 

 

Anyone seen any indoor smart lights that have motion sensors in them that can come on with motion or scheduled times. Only looking for a couple of lights for this use case so didnt want to go Phillips Hue etc that requires a hub.

 

 

 

Cheers

There are separate motion sensors for Tuya stuff, but the response time is very slow with Wi-Fi motion sensors compared to ZigBee or Bluetooth ones.




The hub is usually actually a selling point for this type of use-case - so you may not find what you're looking for.

 

Almost any solution is always going to have some sort of "Hub". If the hub isn't in your house, then it's a cloud service.

 

If you're using a cloud service and either your internet drops out or they decide to discontinue the product - then your lights don't work anymore.




If you aren't using a hub, will it be relying on a remote server and a software as a service? My understanding of the philips hub is that it can still be used when the internet is down, and you can still control things in the house. IMO the philips hub and hue lights are worth the extra amount you pay for it and I have had good expereinces with it. Although I do understand one of their older hub models is losing support soon, so not sure if that will continue to be able to be used over wifi. But a hub is less than $100 so could be replaced with the new model.  . 



The other option I have got is wemo switch, that you can plug a light into, and a motion sensor. I use one of these for a hall light fitting. But I don't think it would be any cheaper than using a hue, and I think it uses the wemo  cloud service. 

