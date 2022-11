Now that I'm finally about to start my first ever career (as opposed to all the dead-end jobs I've had in the past), I'll be buying a microwave soon, probably in the 25-28L size range.

I had a look at KMart's Anko microwaves, but the reviews over at ProductReview.com.au imply they're uneven at best and cheap & nasty at worst. Has anyone had experiences with the Living & Co microwaves from The Warehouse?