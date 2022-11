anyone know of a good security camera flash light that is self hosted (will likely use with blue iris).

Something like the ring security camera flood light, but something I don't have to pay a monthly subscription on.

https://ring.com/au/en/products/floodlight-cam-wired-plus

Car has been broken into for the second time in 4 months, time to get a security camera

Also, needs to be wifi (or at least ethernet)