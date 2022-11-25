jonathan18

I'm looking to replace two Amcrest dome PoE cameras due to an ongoing issue with haze/fog at night - I've wasted enough time trying to sort this. (Having turned off the IR to reduce this problem, the resulting footage when the houses being built next door got broken into was pretty useless!)

I like the wide FoV of the Amcrests and find they offer decent bang for buck, so am ideally looking to stick with the same brand. A like-for-like replacement would be this model IP5M-T1179EW-28MM (I imagine it's got identical innards to my current ones).

But I'm also thinking this is probably the best opportunity to also see if I can improve low light performance. Would either of these models be significantly better for this than the 5MB model I'm otherwise looking at?

IP8M-T2669EW-AI

IP8M-T2599EW

Or are there other brands/models anyone would recommend? (Need to be PoE, compatible with Synology Surveillance, and ideally below $250 NZ each). @MarkM536 - I'd really appreciate your input! Thanks.

