Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Advice on best 'budget' PoE cameras for decent low light performance?
jonathan18

6371 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302462 25-Nov-2022 11:10
Send private message quote this post

I'm looking to replace two Amcrest dome PoE cameras due to an ongoing issue with haze/fog at night - I've wasted enough time trying to sort this. (Having turned off the IR to reduce this problem, the resulting footage when the houses being built next door got broken into was pretty useless!)

 

I like the wide FoV of the Amcrests and find they offer decent bang for buck, so am ideally looking to stick with the same brand. A like-for-like replacement would be this model IP5M-T1179EW-28MM (I imagine it's got identical innards to my current ones).

 

But I'm also thinking this is probably the best opportunity to also see if I can improve low light performance. Would either of these models be significantly better for this than the 5MB model I'm otherwise looking at?

 

IP8M-T2669EW-AI

 

IP8M-T2599EW

 

Or are there other brands/models anyone would recommend? (Need to be PoE, compatible with Synology Surveillance, and ideally below $250 NZ each). @MarkM536 - I'd really appreciate your input! Thanks.

 

(Note: I did have this originally posted on an existing thread but it's not directly related so have removed that one.)

Create new topic
ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1449 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3001257 25-Nov-2022 11:28
Send private message quote this post

Reolink is having a Black Friday sale funnily enough

 

RLC-810a ($61 USD) or RLC-820a ($72 USD) seem to do well from what I have seen from my BIL's setup. I've got some RLC-410s that have been sitting a box since I picked them up on a good special in Jan that I am perpetually getting around to wiring up.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
jonathan18

6371 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3001266 25-Nov-2022 11:48
Send private message quote this post

ShinyChrome:

 

Reolink is having a Black Friday sale funnily enough

 

RLC-810a ($61 USD) or RLC-820a ($72 USD) seem to do well from what I have seen from my BIL's setup. I've got some RLC-410s that have been sitting a box since I picked them up on a good special in Jan that I am perpetually getting around to wiring up.

 

 

Thanks, ShinyChrome - yeah, I've ummed and arrred over Reolink - I've got a couple of Reolink WiFi cameras that I'm pretty happy with (apart from the spiders making webs over the lens!), and the night vision on the one outside is pretty decent (though that's no guarantee as to how it would perform in the same spots as the Amcrests). The reason why I've been wary is that they've got a relatively narrow FoV - 87 degrees vs 103 degrees with the Amcrests; perhaps I need to confirm for either way if the narrower angle will work in both settings...

 

Edit: Oops, I see the bullet-style Reolink is available with a 2.8mm lens with a 103 degree FoV, as well as 4.0mm and 6.0mm.

 

Is there any downside from a low light performance perspective in electing for a wider-angle model?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 