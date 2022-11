Is this possible? I know with .com there's a 'households' page to register other users but the same thing doesn't exist for .com.au accounts as far as I can tell (landing page exists but if you go to add another adult it just says there's an error).

Seems like something that should be there.

I had a quick google and found this comment from 2019 - https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/aw/review/B07PJV9DHV/R1PKUETJ6N003S ...surely by now?