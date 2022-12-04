Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Old home alarm system - adding smarts
Bazil

71 posts

Master Geek


#302592 4-Dec-2022 20:38
Send private message quote this post

First up a note - I could rip out this system and put in a new one. However the system works fine. I see this as potentially an interesting project, not a "throw money at it" exercise.

 

I have an alarm system that came with the house. The system works, however I have no ability to know if it has gone off when I am away or to enable/disable it remotely.

 

I would like to add a home automation setup that connects into this, but the first obstacle is I have no information on the system at all, no manual nothing. The system is unbranded, other than a sticker on the house "spectrum security"

 

The control panel is very basic:

 

 

Recently I needed to replace the battery, so I took a photo of the circuit board of the unit in the roof space at the same time. Note when I took this photo I had removed the power lead (blue connectors) as the alarm was going off.

 

 

If anyone has any pointers on how to add a home automation setup to this big bonus :)

 

 

Create new topic
CrunchiePotatoes
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3005707 4-Dec-2022 20:51
Send private message quote this post

Looks like "solution 6 + 6" from the pic is the name of the alarm

 

 

 

PDF of instruction manual https://www.protectwest.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Bosch-EDM-Solution-66-user-manual.pdf

 

 

 

 

 

For Smarts konnected.io

 

seems to be pretty popular, have not tried it yet myself

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Technofreak
5705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3005719 4-Dec-2022 21:54
Send private message quote this post

We have a Paradox alarm system. I added remote arm/disarm and monitoring using Home Assistant recently. There's a lot of integrations for Home Assistant for a lot of things. Might be worth look.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 