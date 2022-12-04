First up a note - I could rip out this system and put in a new one. However the system works fine. I see this as potentially an interesting project, not a "throw money at it" exercise.

I have an alarm system that came with the house. The system works, however I have no ability to know if it has gone off when I am away or to enable/disable it remotely.

I would like to add a home automation setup that connects into this, but the first obstacle is I have no information on the system at all, no manual nothing. The system is unbranded, other than a sticker on the house "spectrum security"

The control panel is very basic:

Recently I needed to replace the battery, so I took a photo of the circuit board of the unit in the roof space at the same time. Note when I took this photo I had removed the power lead (blue connectors) as the alarm was going off.

If anyone has any pointers on how to add a home automation setup to this big bonus :)