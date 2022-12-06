Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My six year old Sony Bravia (KD55X8500D) prompted me today for a software update.

 

I actioned update, which downloaded, but TV bricked immediately after download completed, screen just went blank.

 

When powered up, Sony logo appears but then blank screen. No response from remote or physical buttons on rear.

 

Tried hard reset - on rear of TV: power button, volume down simultaneously, then power on - same result, logo then blank screen.

 

Although TV is six years old, I am wondering if I have any recourse to Sony as TV was working fine and it was their firmware update which bricked it, I was simply following their prompts.

 

Thoughts?

 

cheers

Ouch, that sucks. Think we have a similar TV at home, pretty sure it auto updates. 

 

That age is getting dicey with CGA...I would try calling Sony & just ask about it. 0800 766 969.

I disagree about the age being dicey with the CGA. The service was only provided today, and apparently caused an issue so significant that the device is useless.

Sony will have to cover that. Might be reasonable for the retailer to not have a bar of it, but Sony causing a perfectly functioning TV to stop is obviously not on.

Imagine if every piece of OTA updatable kit bricks after 6 years and you're just expected to buy a new one. Might have a few worried Tesla owners..

