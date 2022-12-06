My six year old Sony Bravia (KD55X8500D) prompted me today for a software update.

I actioned update, which downloaded, but TV bricked immediately after download completed, screen just went blank.

When powered up, Sony logo appears but then blank screen. No response from remote or physical buttons on rear.

Tried hard reset - on rear of TV: power button, volume down simultaneously, then power on - same result, logo then blank screen.

Although TV is six years old, I am wondering if I have any recourse to Sony as TV was working fine and it was their firmware update which bricked it, I was simply following their prompts.

Thoughts?

cheers