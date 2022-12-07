I bought 2 Realtek IP cameras and have some questions about setting them up.

I have an 8 port switch in my house. 7 ports are taken, with only 1 remaining (it it a POE port). That port will be used for the front yard camera. No issues there - just need to run the cabling.

The issue is with the backyard camera.

I would like to mount it at the very back of the back yard on a building that exists there. The building is already wired with 1 ethernet cable coming from the house. The cable is POE live (from the 8 port switch) and currently powers/is plugged into a Unifi U6-Lite AP.

How do I "splice" that ethernet cable to connect both the Access Point and the IP Camera? Do I need to get another switch, plug the ethernet cable into that, and then use 2 other ports (one for each of the devices) along with with a POE injector for each one, if the new switch is not POE?

Also, anyone have a guide they would recommend for specifically where to mount security cameras around a property? I kind of bought these things on a Black Friday after some cursory research here.

Thanks