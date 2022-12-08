jonathan18

I'm a sucker for LED lights and am keen to put some Google-controlled RGBIC lights behind the TV for ambient lighting, but am keen on some advice before selecting a product.

Initial thoughts were to go for standard exposed LEDs like this set from Ali Express; would there be any benefit in going with a covered set like this one? (I initially wondered if this may reduce direct reflection off the wall behind, but noting the Govees below are exposed I'm guessing it's not an issue.)

And now I've started wondering about responsive lights (noting I was once tempted to go with Philips when buying a TV, partially for the built-in Ambilight!) - the most common affordable models appear to be made by Govee. The newer version of the Govee has a more advanced camera (well, two cameras in one body) and twice as many LEDs, while the earlier version is still available on Amazon.au.

What worries me about the Govee models is whether that camera is going to be a bit of an ugly eyesore and distracting; also, whether the colour of the walls (they're a moderately deep yellow) will affect the perceived colour. Perhaps I'm just better to go with the cheapest option of a standard RGBIC strip, perhaps...

Does anyone have experience in this type of lighting, and can pass on any advice or tips?