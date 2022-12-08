Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Advice on RGBIC backlighting for TVs?
jonathan18

#302640 8-Dec-2022 14:12
I'm a sucker for LED lights and am keen to put some Google-controlled RGBIC lights behind the TV for ambient lighting, but am keen on some advice before selecting a product.

 

Initial thoughts were to go for standard exposed LEDs like this set from Ali Express; would there be any benefit in going with a covered set like this one? (I initially wondered if this may reduce direct reflection off the wall behind, but noting the Govees below are exposed I'm guessing it's not an issue.)

 

And now I've started wondering about responsive lights (noting I was once tempted to go with Philips when buying a TV, partially for the built-in Ambilight!) - the most common affordable models appear to be made by Govee. The newer version of the Govee has a more advanced camera (well, two cameras in one body) and twice as many LEDs, while the earlier version is still available on Amazon.au. 

 

What worries me about the Govee models is whether that camera is going to be a bit of an ugly eyesore and distracting; also, whether the colour of the walls (they're a moderately deep yellow) will affect the perceived colour. Perhaps I'm just better to go with the cheapest option of a standard RGBIC strip, perhaps...

 

Does anyone have experience in this type of lighting, and can pass on any advice or tips?

 

 

gehenna
  #3007363 8-Dec-2022 14:15
I have the original Govee TV lights.  It's great.  I assume it would be more accurate with its colour positioning if my TV was wall mounted and the light was shining closer to the wall.  My TV is in the corner of the lounge so there is quite a gap behind it so the light diffuses quite a bit before it hits the wall.  That said it's responsiveness is great to changing colours on the screen.  I will upgrade to the dual camera version next year.  The camera is not distracting.  You can stick it to the bottom pointing up, it works the same (though I'm not sure it's supported by them).  I just found it a bit less accurate that way as the ambient ceiling light would confuse it.  

jonathan18

  #3007365 8-Dec-2022 14:25
gehenna:

 

I have the original Govee TV lights.  It's great.  I assume it would be more accurate with its colour positioning if my TV was wall mounted and the light was shining closer to the wall.  My TV is in the corner of the lounge so there is quite a gap behind it so the light diffuses quite a bit before it hits the wall.  That said it's responsiveness is great to changing colours on the screen.  I will upgrade to the dual camera version next year.  The camera is not distracting.  You can stick it to the bottom pointing up, it works the same (though I'm not sure it's supported by them).  I just found it a bit less accurate that way as the ambient ceiling light would confuse it.  

 

 

Thanks for the feedback; you're not tempted to upgrade now, are you?! But, seriously, do you think it's worth the cost over a standard RGBIC strip?

 

Yeah, I watched a review of the two Govee systems; in that he said the T2 didn't natively support bottom camera placement, but the workaround was directions needed to be reversed (up is down etc) - he did mention that was a pre-production model so it may have been fixed. 

 

Seems like I missed a decent price during Black Friday (see screenshot below) - plus it's not available on Amazon at the moment. 

 

JPNZ
  #3007382 8-Dec-2022 14:44
I have standard (non responsive) Govee LED backlights on my OLED. Control with google voice and have been perfect. Big yes on the brand and quality at least




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR



gehenna
  #3007383 8-Dec-2022 14:45
It's worth the cost for me.  I had static Philips Hue strips on the back of my TV for a few years.  They're fine, but the Govee is way more immersive.  Even just the programmable behaviours where it can do all sorts of patterns of lighting, or match music, etc.  But the matching of TV colours is more than a gimmick to me.  If I'm sitting there playing a game like Doom where you walk into a big red environment on Mars, having the whole wall in front of you turn read around the TV does make things more immersive.  And not at all distracting for me, some may feel it is.

