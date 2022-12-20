I also think there's been a big gap in understanding from most of the people reporting on this - and a significant lack of others replicating the initial findings. If Eufy required port forwarding for their notifications to work, that'd either be a huge security issue or just entirely impossible for anyone behind CG-NAT.

The Hookup did a reaction to the media at large (But mostly Linus) The Internet is WRONG about Eufy. (Mostly) - YouTube

I like the image preview as part of the notification - I understand that means a still is being sent to the internet. I'm glad Eufy updated the notification settings in their app to include this clarification that sending a picture to your phone requires sending a copy of that picture to the cloud.

Eufy are a mile ahead of any of their direct competition in terms of privacy. Do not let perfection be the enemy of progress.