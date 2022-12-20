Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PSA - Eufy called out on gaping security holes. Promptly removes privacy promises from website and goes media silent.
tehgerbil

947 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#302779 20-Dec-2022 09:15
Send private message quote this post

In recent weeks, Anker-owned smart home brand Eufy has been embroiled in scandal after security consultant Paul Moore discovered a number of potentially serious vulnerabilities that could compromise user privacy, including one particularly gnarly issue that apparently made video feeds from Eufy cameras accessible over the internet

 

As The Verge reports, since December 8, a total of 11 phrases and statements have been removed from Eufy's website, including assurances like "There is no online link available to any video" and "No one else can access or read this data." A longer statement about Eufy's policies surrounding providing footage to law enforcement agencies upon request has also been removed.

The Verge reporting

 

Android Police reporting

 

Very dodgy, would 100% not touch their hardware with a 15ft bargepole. 

Create new topic
Chippo
104 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3012189 20-Dec-2022 09:43
Send private message quote this post

I also think there's been a big gap in understanding from most of the people reporting on this - and a significant lack of others replicating the initial findings. If Eufy required port forwarding for their notifications to work, that'd either be a huge security issue or just entirely impossible for anyone behind CG-NAT.

 

The Hookup did a reaction to the media at large (But mostly Linus) The Internet is WRONG about Eufy. (Mostly) - YouTube

 

I like the image preview as part of the notification - I understand that means a still is being sent to the internet. I'm glad Eufy updated the notification settings in their app to include this clarification that sending a picture to your phone requires sending a copy of that picture to the cloud.

 

Eufy are a mile ahead of any of their direct competition in terms of privacy. Do not let perfection be the enemy of progress.




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.

rp1790
637 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3012190 20-Dec-2022 09:46
Send private message quote this post

Was just going to post a link to the Hookup video, typical Internet overreaction and disappointing from Linus.  Don't think many people actually understand and just read the "sensational" headlines.

Handsomedan
5196 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3012203 20-Dec-2022 10:07
Send private message quote this post

OK - so I have a driveway spotlight/camera combo, which does not have a base station. 

 

I use it really to see whether our mailbox is being tampered with or our cars are being bothered. 

 

If anyone had access to that feed, it would not only be the most boring channel on the internet, it'd give away absolutely nothing. 

 

I don't understand why there's so much drama, based on my use-case. 

 

I'd understand if there was a few cameras in my house and I had the base station hooked up and it was all online, but for my use, this all seems like a non-issue. 




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11187 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3012217 20-Dec-2022 10:23
Send private message quote this post

To be honest this is a complete overreaction and not fully true.

 

I personally use Ring cameras and know for a fact that Amazon have access to these cameras and so do potential law enforcement agencys. To be honest, I don't care and I've got 11 of these cameras around the house too.

 

Eufy are way ahead and their local hub is also really good. Do they have access to your recordings? Maybe... but expect that from any solution you don't build yourself. I work in IT Security myself and yet I am not stressing to my parents to rip out their Eufy cameras at all.

 

So, relax folk. I'm still going to recommend Eufy cameras. Also:

 

Moore says Eufy is moving quickly on the issues he's raised and that the methods he'd previously used to access his data in unorthodox ways no longer work.




Create new topic





