In recent weeks, Anker-owned smart home brand Eufy has been embroiled in scandal after security consultant Paul Moore discovered a number of potentially serious vulnerabilities that could compromise user privacy, including one particularly gnarly issue that apparently made video feeds from Eufy cameras accessible over the internet
As The Verge reports, since December 8, a total of 11 phrases and statements have been removed from Eufy's website, including assurances like "There is no online link available to any video" and "No one else can access or read this data." A longer statement about Eufy's policies surrounding providing footage to law enforcement agencies upon request has also been removed.
The Verge reporting
Very dodgy, would 100% not touch their hardware with a 15ft bargepole.