So here's the story..........

So I've got a Echo Dot 5th gen set up in the bedroom. In the room are a few Phillip's Hue devices, 2 light bulbs, a plug and a movement sensor

In the kitchen is one of the bigger Echos

This eve the big echo was unplugged to plug in a food mixer. I needed to get something from the bedroom and the lights weren't working. Seems that the devices have all connected to the big Echo in the kitchen.

The bedroom is pretty close to the kitchen/dining/living area but there are a few walls in the way.

Both the Echo Dot 5th gen and bigger Echo 4th gen are supposed to have zigbee. This little glitch suggests the larger echo also has the stronger signal

Anyone know of a way of controlling which device connects to what in an Alexa/Phillips Hue environment?