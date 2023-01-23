When going around and checking all the smoke alarms in the house last week, I found one that had totally failed. This got me thinking of a hack that I saw a few years ago about adding an ESP8266 to an ordinary smoke detector to make it “smarter”. esp8266 mod



So I was thinking as well as the existing certified smoke/heat alarms, I could add some smoke detectors that work with HA. Has anyone here had some successes ?

The main features that I would like are:

Report battery voltage back to HA

Detector to send something to HA regularly (which HA could use to help determine whether the device is alive)

Wirelessly send alarms from other buildings (eg workshop, garage) to Home Assistant (already have WiFi in those buildings)

Long battery life

WiFi (LoRa would be ok too)

Not looking for "five 9s” reliability because these will be in addition to the existing alarms.

The plan would be for HA to notify me if the battery voltage got low, or if one of the devices failed to report in daily.

Other than the DIY approach, Aliexpress has some tuya smoke alarms . Maybe they would fit the bill, or be easily flashable? Anyone tried them?