Recommendations for Home Assistant smoke detectors
tim0001

147 posts

Master Geek


#303189 23-Jan-2023 13:57
When going around and checking all the smoke alarms in the house last week, I found one that had totally failed.  This got me thinking of a hack that I saw a few years ago about adding an ESP8266 to an ordinary smoke detector to make it “smarter”. esp8266 mod

 


So I was thinking as well as the existing certified smoke/heat alarms, I could add some smoke detectors that work with HA.  Has anyone here had some successes ?

 

The main features that I would like are:

 

  • Report battery voltage back to HA
  • Detector to send something to HA regularly (which HA could use to help determine whether the device is alive)
  • Wirelessly send alarms from other buildings (eg workshop, garage) to Home Assistant (already have WiFi in those buildings)
  • Long battery life
  • WiFi (LoRa would be ok too)

Not looking for "five 9s” reliability because these will be in addition to the existing alarms.

 

The plan would be for HA to notify me if the battery voltage got low, or if one of the devices failed to report in daily.

 

Other than the DIY approach, Aliexpress has some tuya smoke alarms .  Maybe they would fit the bill, or be easily flashable? Anyone tried them? 

johno1234
531 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3025775 23-Jan-2023 14:33
These are Tuya based and there's a few methods to access Tuya on HA as you probably know: https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/zoestore-wifi-smoke-detector-smart-fire-alarm-sensor-wireless-security-system-tuya-s4779/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=product_listing_ads&gclid=CjwKCAiA2rOeBhAsEiwA2Pl7Qz3jeRG_Sx-pUZDX3Ww6Rsys5sZkKQ3jucfTocIM3UU13ffCQKaKghoC0aAQAvD_BwE

 

No personal experience with these detectors though.

 

 

davidcole
5631 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3025863 23-Jan-2023 16:37
What about smoke alarms attached to your house alarm? Then later if you can get access to the house alarm via home kit.

Yes wiring is a pain. But no batteries needed…




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11236 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3025872 23-Jan-2023 16:54
One thing to strongly consider is basically don't screw around with safety. I personally wouldn't trust the Tuya ones and since smoke detectors are a thing that protect life and property you're better to get the best you could possibly get.

 

I have the Google Nest smoke detectors due to the fact the fire service rates them at the very top in terms of reliability and detection performance. Expensive, yes, and they don't link to Home Assistant but they self-test, they tell me when their battery needs changing and they tell me without fully screaming if smoke is detected just in case I am burning something in the kitchen.

 

Don't every mess around with safety. Do it properly. Hard wired certified alarms or go with a name brand that is also certified. Cheap Tuya ones you shouldn't ever consider.




