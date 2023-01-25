I am interested in hearing recommendations for a good smoke alarm. We are moving (to a larger) house soon and want to get new ones once we do.

Do you replace the batteries in all the alarms in the house at the same time? On a schedule or just when one starts to chirp?

Rant follows, ignore if you want:

In our current house we invested in six "long life" smoke alarms from Mitre 10, brand "Orca", which promised 10-year operation. So far over the 18 months we have had them, four of those smoke alarms have gone off randomly in the middle of the night for no reason (no smoke, obviously), and the one time our kitchen was filled with smoke (an oven mitt was placed on a gas stove) none of the alarms went off, not even the one in the kitchen. So no confidence that they won't wake us up needlessly and also no confidence that they will actually sound in the event of a fire.

So I'm mostly interested in a) something that makes a noise when there is a fire and b) something that doesn't wake me up at night unless there's a fire...