Back in Oct 21 I requested and received help on adding an offset to an ESP based temperature sensor. I have since replaced that sensor with an Aqara one and need to do the same thing with it.

One person mentioned using a template sensor to achieve this, something I have no knowledge of.

Can anyone point me to a resource that explains how to go about this?

Specifically, I need to take the air pressure value from the sensor and add 24 to it to convert it to a sea level value.

Thanks.



I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.