Slip over AU/NZ plug adapter for US chargers?
#303570 20-Feb-2023 08:15
Does anyone have a source for the type of charger shown below? I've got a couple of these that don't have the shown AU/NZ plug and using these slip over converters are very handy.

 

 

 




  #3039203 20-Feb-2023 08:47
Maybe places like Jaycar in NZ or from Ali:

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004984594866.html?spm=a2g0o.home.s_00008.1.650c2145R4kbwO

 

I am unsure however if these adaptors are universally compatible or brand specific

  #3039257 20-Feb-2023 09:18
Perfect. I've tried searching Ali and had no luck.

 

I've got a set of adapters that appear to work on a range of chargers. Hence the query.




