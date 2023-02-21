Hey everyone,

I just purchased this UPS mostly as a backup for my Synology server which is currently connected to this powerboard along with my TV, Unifi USG, Switch, Stereo which I use as a makeshift sound system for my TV, a little converter box that helps the sound process in through the stereo and RP4 for my home assistant server. I'm reading online that it's not a good idea to plug a powerboard with surge protection into a UPS as it can cancel out the surge protection and give false readings to load on the UPS. Currently the load data shows that when I'm using my Plex server with the Tv on, home assistant running etc the max load coming in at 65% but now I'm not sure if this is incorrect or not.

Would anyone be able to recommend what you would do in this situation? I've been looking at dumb powerboards but surge protection appears to be standard in any that are 8 wide or what you would do in this situation? I'm renting and there's not many plugs in the flat to work with.

Cheers