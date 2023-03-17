Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Smart plugin / inline switches to control load with PV
deadlyllama

1194 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303887 17-Mar-2023 16:00
Send private message quote this post

We're looking at getting solar power and I thought "great I can use some of those wifi inline switches to turn loads like the water heater, EV charger, ... on and off."

 

Was thinking of things like the Bunnings smart in-line switch https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-grid-connect-smart-inline-switch_p0098816

 

But it doesn't seem to have power monitoring, and I would like something if possible that doesn't need the cloud to operate... sounds like Tuya devices do have a local mode, and I can give them their own VLAN/SSID.

 

What is out there that

 

* has plug-in AND inline wire-in (like the above) products
* can monitor power consumption of the appliance/circuit it is controlling
* has SDOC/etc available

 

?

Create new topic
Jase2985
12033 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051254 17-Mar-2023 16:41
Send private message quote this post

Water heater will likely be too much current for one of those as will an EV charger unless your using a standard outlet one

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
richms
25897 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3051262 17-Mar-2023 17:09
Send private message quote this post

The grid connect one is just a relay. 

 

I have not seen any that are able to measure loads and have control that also are internetable from anywhere locally. 

 

Tuya local needs them registered on the cloud and then it pulls the IDs from the cloud account, its problematic when I tried it as it seems to not handle things going off and online again and getting assigned different IP addresses - like much of home assistant it lacks decent discovery etc for things and I was often left with things showing as no go on HA, but working fine from the tuya apps.

 

Cloud connected also lacks most interesting devices for tuya. May have improved since I had a play with it but it was at the time worse off than IFTTT at what it could do to things.




Richard rich.ms

deadlyllama

1194 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3051270 17-Mar-2023 17:32
Send private message quote this post

Answering my own question, the Shelly relays look like they could do the trick.  Is 16A enough for a  hot water heater?

 

https://smarthomeshop.co.nz/collections/shelly/products/shelly-1pm

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 