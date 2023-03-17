deadlyllama

We're looking at getting solar power and I thought "great I can use some of those wifi inline switches to turn loads like the water heater, EV charger, ... on and off."

Was thinking of things like the Bunnings smart in-line switch https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-grid-connect-smart-inline-switch_p0098816

But it doesn't seem to have power monitoring, and I would like something if possible that doesn't need the cloud to operate... sounds like Tuya devices do have a local mode, and I can give them their own VLAN/SSID.

What is out there that

* has plug-in AND inline wire-in (like the above) products

* can monitor power consumption of the appliance/circuit it is controlling

* has SDOC/etc available

?