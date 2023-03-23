I would like to control my heat pump via HA as described here https://chrdavis.github.io/hacking-a-mitsubishi-heat-pump-Part-1/, but I am not 100% sure if my MSZ-GE42VAD heat pump has a CN105 connector.

First, I read the service manual, which does not mention CN105. Then, I checked the installation guide for the official Wi-Fi module MAC-568IF-E (see https://www.mitsubishi-electric.co.nz/materials/controllers/manuals/wi-fi/1_operation/guide_wi-fi_control_installation_mac-568.pdf), which states "Locate the CN105 port on the main control PCB and connect the Wi-Fi interface.". The Wi-Fi interface is compatible MSZ-GE42VAD, according to the vendor's website (see https://www.mitsubishi-electric.co.nz/heatpump/i/69744/wi-fi-interface). I therefore assume my heat pump has a CN105 interface.

I have opened it, and had a look, but did not find anything labelled "CN105". Am I assuming correctly that this is the plug? It has five pins, same as the plugs in this post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=265469