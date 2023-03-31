Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#304043 31-Mar-2023 08:16
I want to be able to see a live view of our entrance by glancing up at wall-mounted display.  What I think I want is a very basic cable-connected camera that will output straight to a TV, ideally via HDMI so I can use a spare computer monitor or cheap modern TV.  Ideally this would be USB powered, though powering from a wall brick is no trouble.  Recording is definitely not needed and would not be used.  The quality is almost irrelevant, as I simply want to see if a person is present, or a package is present.  The cable run would be very short.

 

Our existing CCTV is wireless and app-based and does not have the ability to output to a TV or monitor.  While we have a spare webcam and a retired computer, I'd prefer the simplicity of a lower-tech solution.  It's handy to be able to set one of the Veon branded TVs to turn on and off on a schedule, which is a feature we utilise elsewhere.

 

Has anyone stumbled across a camera that would do the trick, or have one surplus to requirements, or have an alternative suggestion?




  #3056927 31-Mar-2023 08:38
I've not come across any with HDMI output, but Hikvision has some such as the DS-2CD2185G0-IMS. Local availability unknown.

  #3056945 31-Mar-2023 09:02
Seems overly limiting. You could get a regular ip webcam and hook it up to a cheap old RaspberryPi with HDMI output. If you subsequently wanted to store the footage or access remotely then that would also be possible at little or no extra cost?

 

 

  #3056972 31-Mar-2023 09:21
so its only app based? can you share what brand and app?

 

There are ways depending on camera spec and brand you can highjack the signal and access it through a webpage. Then you just maximise the webpage feed and you got your camera on a monitor (through a PC)

 

 



  #3056998 31-Mar-2023 09:54
Not exactly what you asked for, but a car reversing camera will possibly check the "simple video output", "short cable run", "quality irrelevant", and "basic" boxes. And dirt cheap even including a basic monitor, see e.g.: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/car-parts-accessories/rear-view-cameras/listing/4060669919 but can move up the pricing menu with extra features/better monitor, se.g. https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/car-parts-accessories/rear-view-cameras/listing/4055295335 . Though I've never seen one with HDMI outputs.

  #3057014 31-Mar-2023 10:15
If you get a car one, check that it has the jumpers to disable the parking lines and image mirroring.

 

Better option would be an analog HD security camera ($20 or so on aliexpress) and the cheapest AHD DVR you can find with HDMI output ($30 or so) - vastly better picture and always have the option of sticking a HDD in it later if you want to record it.

 

Otherwise there are security camera shaped USB cameras with a 5m cable on them - typical webcam quality but for some reason more expensive than a webcam and a security camera combined. You can extend a couple of times with active extension cables. Then plug that into a dinosaur windows 10 PC and just run the camera app and fullscreen it.

 

 




