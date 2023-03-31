I want to be able to see a live view of our entrance by glancing up at wall-mounted display. What I think I want is a very basic cable-connected camera that will output straight to a TV, ideally via HDMI so I can use a spare computer monitor or cheap modern TV. Ideally this would be USB powered, though powering from a wall brick is no trouble. Recording is definitely not needed and would not be used. The quality is almost irrelevant, as I simply want to see if a person is present, or a package is present. The cable run would be very short.

Our existing CCTV is wireless and app-based and does not have the ability to output to a TV or monitor. While we have a spare webcam and a retired computer, I'd prefer the simplicity of a lower-tech solution. It's handy to be able to set one of the Veon branded TVs to turn on and off on a schedule, which is a feature we utilise elsewhere.

Has anyone stumbled across a camera that would do the trick, or have one surplus to requirements, or have an alternative suggestion?