HyperBlade

Currently have a home with 4 hardwired outdoor security cameras (red/yellow connectors), the main unit (DVR?) has died.

So I'm looking at redoing the setup.

My wishlist is:

Hardwired cameras (I'll rerun any required cables)

Ideally motion detection (configurable zones a plus)

Ideally notification on phones (multiple devices) for movement/alerts

Regular updates (not sure if that's a thing, but don't want something easily hacked)

Non chinese based software.

Under $3000

I am currently also in the market for a new NAS (which is outside the budget above) I'm looking at either synology/qnap, or freenas which potentially could be used to store the files.

I also run a server with virtual machines at home so can have another vm hosted on that but I'm not really wanting to muck around at a technical level, more just really want something that works reliably.

Looking around most of the stuff I looked at is Chinese based.

It looks like POE cameras are the way to go these days so I can pull new ethernet cables in to replace the existing ones.

Does anyone have any advice on the different components I should be looking at e.g. NVR vs NAS, software and the different brands to avoid, or look at?