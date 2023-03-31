Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HyperBlade

#304047 31-Mar-2023 10:59
Currently have a home with 4 hardwired outdoor security cameras (red/yellow connectors), the main unit (DVR?) has died.

 

So I'm looking at redoing the setup.

 

My wishlist is:

 

  • Hardwired cameras (I'll rerun any required cables)
  • Ideally motion detection (configurable zones a plus)
  • Ideally notification on phones (multiple devices) for movement/alerts
  • Regular updates (not sure if that's a thing, but don't want something easily hacked)
  • Non chinese based software.
  • Under $3000

I am currently also in the market for a new NAS (which is outside the budget above) I'm looking at either synology/qnap, or freenas which potentially could be used to store the files.

 

I also run a server with virtual machines at home so can have another vm hosted on that but I'm not really wanting to muck around at a technical level, more just really want something that works reliably.

 

Looking around most of the stuff I looked at is Chinese based.

 

It looks like POE cameras are the way to go these days so I can pull new ethernet cables in to replace the existing ones.

 

Does anyone have any advice on the different components I should be looking at e.g. NVR vs NAS, software and the different brands to avoid, or look at?

gehenna
  #3057054 31-Mar-2023 11:11
Look into Unifi Protect if the budget stretches far enough.  It's a good ecosystem, easier if you're already in it though.

Silvrav
  #3057055 31-Mar-2023 11:13
I recently went with these:

 

https://www.reolinks.com.au/product/rlc-810a/

 

I have them behind a vlan so they cant talk to any other services except my home server. from there I have then hooked up to home assistant and synology that provides me my remote and on the phone access.

 

They have motion, person, pet and vehicle detection and I have them powered with a POE switch in my network cabinet. therefore I only had to run cat6.

MadEngineer
  #3057069 31-Mar-2023 11:44
Regarding motion, see if you can set whatever system you get such that you have 24/7 recording but with the motion function applying as a highlight in the recording. Nothing worse than not capturing footage due to the target of interest moving slowly between areas of shadow and not triggering the recording.




