I've got it, The one thing that annoys me is the AirPods charger (the one in the middle) It doesnt seem to turn off when completed charging. The charging light stays on and airpod case gets stays hot (eg you could leave it on over night and it will still be hot and the charging light on).

I've gotten into the habit of just turning the case over onto the front side when it finishes charging so it doesn't heat up and is ready to go