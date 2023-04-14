Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Belkin Boost 3 in one charging station for Apple
#304217 14-Apr-2023 12:40
Is anyone here using the Belkin Boost 3 in 1 charging station for iPhone, Apple Watch etc?

 

What has been your experience with these and would you recommend the product?

 

Are there similar recommendations?

 

 

 

RunningMan
  #3063621 14-Apr-2023 12:44
Have this version https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/phones/belkin/belkin-10w-wireless-charging-stand-for-apple-watch-airpods-black/384612/ 

 

Works well, no complaints. Can charge a second phone on the airpods section if you line it up right too.

s.joseph
  #3063626 14-Apr-2023 13:08
I've got it, The one thing that annoys me is the AirPods charger (the one in the middle) It doesnt seem to turn off when completed charging. The charging light stays on and airpod case gets stays hot (eg you could leave it on over night and it will still be hot and the charging light on). 

 

I've gotten into the habit of just turning the case over onto the front side when it finishes charging so it doesn't heat up and is ready to go

