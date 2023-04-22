Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Poor quality video for local TV when streamed via apps on Apple TV
Sienna

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#304311 22-Apr-2023 20:11
I mainly watch the local TV channels and until last week, could do this perfectly satisfactorily using a VTV connected via wifi. After VTV was turned off, I have tried streaming the local channels via their apps on my Apple TV which is also connected via wifi. However, the video is very poor quality. This is especially the case for TV3 which is now so horrid that I consider it unwatchable. It's as if the video output has been created by someone using a very wide paint brush so there is no subtelty. This particularly affects skin tones but is not limited to those. 

 

I don't know if anyone ever gets good quality pictures from live TV via either the TVNZ+ or ThreeNow apps. 

 

A speedtest on the Apple TV shows the download speed is 230 Mbps. I understand that you only need 10 Mbps for streaming. 

 

My Apple TV is 4th generation HD with 1080 resolution.
 
I don't know what to do to improve the quality assuming that it can be improved rather than just being a limitation of streaming live TV via apps. I am happy to spend some money but would first like to be reasonably confident that it will solve the problem. 

 

Some options that I am considering:
1. Upgrading to the latest Apple 4K TV which I understand has better video quality.
2. Using a Powerlink-type adaptor so I can connect the Apple TV to ethernet via gadgets plugged into powerpoints.
3. Getting a Wifi extender.
4. Getting a different streaming device (eg Google chromecast/TV).
5. Trying yet another HDMI cable. (I have already tried 2.)
6. Installing a terrestrial aerial. (I really, really do not want to do this.)

 

Given that the video quality was fine when using the VTV connected to Wifi, I am inclined to think that it's not a problem with the Wifi but maybe I am wrong.

 

Can anyone suggest anything? Has anyone had a similar experience and managed to find a solution?

 

Thanks in advance.

RunningMan
7452 posts

Uber Geek


  #3067060 22-Apr-2023 20:36
1) Won't make any difference on the content you have listed - the source is at best 1080. Yes the 4K is better, but only if the source is better
2) At 200ish Mb/s you should be fine on wifi, as long as that is reasonably stable. Most streaming services have at least a few seconds buffer.
3) No. Bad. Absolute last resort device to extend range at the (big) expense of throughput. Additional wired access point/s are good though
4) ATV is normally pretty good, but see what others say about the source quality first
5) If you've tried 2, then you should be fine. However, check the ATV AV settings to make sure the output is set correctly
6) This will work (assuming in the right geographical area)

 
 
 
 

Spyware
3190 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3067061 22-Apr-2023 20:37
davidcole
5711 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3067065 22-Apr-2023 20:48
I have an Apple TV 4K. And until recently on a 1080 tv it was fine. Can’t comment on tv3 as I don’t watch that.

I’ve not noticed any degradation of tvnz picture. I’m also 300mbps internet, but wired connection.




Oblivian
6823 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3067074 22-Apr-2023 21:37
If you have a 5.1/decoder system you will quickly find TVNZ 1/2/Duke are only 720. TV3 + prime 1080, and the rest the poorer cousins again.

 

And all with 2 Channel AAC.

 

Can't beat the terrestrial 1080+AC3 (and seemingly VTV own back-door streams of a better coded format)

Senecio
1841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3067078 22-Apr-2023 22:02
There is nothing wrong with your wifi, there is nothing wrong with your setup. The apps provide SD quality or 720p streams at best at 25fps. 

 

if you want to match what you had with VTV you’ll have to instal an aerial on the roof and run coax to the TV. 

