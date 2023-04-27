Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Obraik

1827 posts

Uber Geek


#304351 27-Apr-2023 11:51
I'm in the process of a new build and like the idea of the Wiser line up, mostly because it's zigbee and they look like normal switches. I considered something like Shelly but I kinda prefer the idea of zigbee and its mesh structure.

 

I plan on integrating it with Home Assistant with my existing Zigbee network rather than going with Wisers own zigbee hub, which I've confirmed works fine. The only downside is the lack of firmware updates for the devices as PDL does not provide the firmware updates outside of their own hub. I've filled out their contact form to see what flexibility they have on that (my personal opinion is that firmware updates shouldn't be restricted like that), but incase they're not open to sharing, I was wondering if anyone else who has the Wiser hub may have done any packet sniffing to see where PDL keep their firmware?

disillusioned
29 posts

Geek


  #3068393 27-Apr-2023 14:06
Can't add anything, but I hadn't heard of the Wiser line so is interesting to see and will be something to consider for the future. Had heard of Arteor by Netatmo/Legrand but wasn't too impressed with the availability of their offering last time I looked.

